We have already revealed that Lenovo is going to launch its gaming smartphone, Legion 2 Pro, on April 8. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders giving us a hint about the expected specs. It has also appeared on the Geekbench listing revealing the chipset. However now, the company has also confirmed some key specs of Legion 2 Pro.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

First of all, the phone will have a 6.92-inch 144Hz E4 AMOLED display made by Samsung. The panel will have a 2460x1080px resolution. Moreover, the phone will use a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Lenovo confirmed the chipset itself through its Weibo profile.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 888 will be cooled by twin fans making Lenovo Legion 2 Pro the most impressively cooled gaming phone around. Finally the Legion 2 Pro made it to the Master Lu benchmark. The phone will come with a number of storage options. The most powerful configuration is the 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. There will also be 12/128GB and 12/256GB options too to choose from.

The company also revealed that the Legion 2 Pro will come with a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Lenovo has promised to release a teaser each day leading to the April 8 event. We will definitely learn more about the smartphone before its official unveiling. So stay tuned.

Check Also: Lenovo Officially Teases Lemon K12 Series