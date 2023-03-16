Advertisement

LinkedIn announced the rollout of new AI-Powered features to help users improve their professional profiles and companies write better job descriptions. The new features will help LinkedIn users craft better headlines and about-section summaries based on their experience.

LinkedIn Launches AI-Powered Features For Profile Optimization And Job Listings

The AI will analyze the information you have provided about your employment experiences and skills and determine the most impressive information. It also summarizes that information for your headline and about-section summary.

It will use the tone of voice presented on the rest of your LinkedIn profile to ensure that AI-generated headlines and summaries are personalized. This can help LinkedIn users make a better first impression in search results. Your name and headline are shown when your profile matches another user’s keyword search.

For best results, you must complete your LinkedIn profile’s skills and experience section. To make your profile more appealing, focus on highlighting your most substantial achievements in each job role instead of a list of your responsibilities. This will give future employers a preview of the results you could achieve for them.

This feature will be available to select Premium subscribers starting today. The rest of the Premium subscribers will get these features over the next few months.

Last week, LinkedIn also launched Collaborative Articles, an AI-driven feature. It allows users to create more content based on conversation starters and the LinkedIn Skills Graph.

