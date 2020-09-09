Built by renowned university professors from prominent Pakistani Universities, psychologists, AI specialists and professionals, Merafuture offers AI-Based Career Counselling to students from tenth to twelfth grade. The website offers an AI Based Multidimensional Career Counselling Test (MCCT), which judge students based on their personality, interest, and strong subject areas

Based on their result the AI generates a comprehensive thirty pages Career Assessment Report (CAR) that helps students understand their aptitude and suitable careers. The most important part of the report are suggestions of two most suitable education fields with degree suggestions in Pakistan. Report also tells them which subjects they need to take to pursue a certain degree and what are the possible future career options.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your start-up?

My name is Dr. Zunaira Saqib, and I have been associated with academia for ten years. We set up merafuture.pk in January 2020. Merafuture is Pakistan’s first AI based Career Counselling website for 10-12th class students. We help students make an informed decision about their undergraduate degree with aptitude testing. difficulties running the business smoothly; however, we have managed to survive and pulled through a difficult time.

How did you come up with the idea?

As an academic, I have increasingly witnessed students either dropping out of their respective degrees in their initial semesters or struggling their way to earn degrees with average grades and ultimately receiving poor jobs in the past one decade. The simple reason is that Pakistani students are not selecting their degrees as per their aptitude. Someone good at Math is automatically considered a right candidate for electrical engineering. Someone enjoying computer games should only be going for computer sciences. Someone with a business background or enjoying accounting should go for a BBA degree.

These present a massive problem where we are ending up with more and more university graduates who are unsatisfied with their degrees and eventually become part of a large workforce of demotivated individuals who do not enjoy their professions. Therefore, we decided to start Merafuture.pk, which offers AI-based aptitude testing to students at the Intermediate level. Our Multidimensional Career Counselling Test helps students understand their personality, interests, and strong subject areas. Based on their results, they are matched with the two most suitable education fields and degrees in Pakistan. The simple purpose is to help students understand themselves better to make an informed decision about their career.

What specific advice would you have for young women who would like to become an entrepreneur for women entrepreneurs? Are there distinct advantages, disadvantages to being a women business owner?

I do not see any disadvantages in today's day and age. Women entrepreneurs have more funding and training opportunities provided by national and international organizations. Apart from that, I have seen many innovative and much-needed solutions that only exist because of women entrepreneurs. They understand the deep-rooted problems women face in developing countries.

How helpful was NIC in all this?

We got incubated at the National Incubation Center in February 2020. It has been an incredible journey so far. The NIC team is super talented and always available to extend a helping hand. The atmosphere is very supportive of start-ups and gives them exposure to the ground realities.

What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs?

I would urge upcoming entrepreneurs to solve local problems. It is a long and challenging road, but for me, localized solutions coming from our Start-up ecosystem will eventually help change Pakistan for the better.