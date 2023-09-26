In recent times, companies like ASUS and Lenovo have ventured into the realm of foldable laptops, offering consumers the choice of a compact laptop experience or a sprawling display. Now, LG has made its debut in this arena with the release of the Gram Fold in its domestic market.

LG’s inaugural foldable laptop boasts a 17-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,920 and an aspect ratio of 4:3 when unfolded. When folded, it transforms into a more compact 12-inch display. Notably, LG has incorporated a virtual keyboard on the lower half of the screen in its folded state, but users also have the option of using a Bluetooth keyboard for a more conventional laptop experience.

Meet LG Gram Fold: LG’s First Laptop with a Folding Screen

This versatile device from LG can serve as more than just a laptop. It can be employed as a monitor, an e-reader, or even a substantial tablet. In line with top-tier tablets, the Gram Fold supports pen input, enhancing its functionality.

When it comes to durability, LG conducted a rigorous folding test on the hinge area of the Gram Fold, which successfully endured up to 30,000 folds. While this figure may seem relatively modest compared to the folding endurance of smartphones, it is worth considering that a laptop is typically folded and unfolded less frequently than a phone. In practical terms, this equates to roughly 20 folds a day for a span of four years.

In its unfolded state, the laptop weighs in at 1.25 kilograms (2.75 pounds) and boasts a maximum thickness of 9.4mm.

The LG Gram Fold packs impressive specifications. It features a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor with Iris Xe graphics. It has 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 72Wh battery with 65W charging capability. Moreover, it comes with three stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and two USB-C ports.

LG has announced that its debut foldable laptop is initially available in limited quantities within its home market of Korea, with no official word on broader international availability.

As for pricing, the Gram Fold comes with a standard price tag of 4.99 million won (approximately $3,729). The promotional price is 3.99 million won (around $2,982) for the first 200 customers.