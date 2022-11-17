Microsoft offers 3-month free trial of Apple Tv+

Microsoft is providing free access to Apple entertainment (Opens in a new window) in exchange for signing up for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. As of today, you may get three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Music as part of your membership. Because of the timing of this offer, you will be able to enjoy both services throughout the holiday season if you begin the free trials today.

Apple TV+, home to Oscar-winning films, Emmy-winning series, innovative documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, is now available to Ultimate members. Additionally, Ultimate members may access over 100 million songs, carefully curated playlists, and more on Apple Music ad-free and across devices.

We are thrilled to offer these trials as Perks so that our members can spend the holidays listening to their favourite music and streaming their favourite Apple Original series such as “Ted Lasso,” “Shantaram,” “See,” “Mythic Quest,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Severance,” as well as movies such as Oscar-winning Best Picture “CODA,” “Causeway,” and the upcoming “Spirited,” and acclaimed documentaries such as “Selena

The offer is valid until March 31, 2023, when you may join up for three months of free access. The only markets excluded from this deal are Turkey for Apple TV+ and Russia for either Apple service. Remember that Microsoft has suggested that the price of Game Pass may raise after the holidays.

Apple plans to release dedicated apps for Apple Music and Apple TV for Windows PCs next year. Xbox systems now support Apple Music and Apple TV.