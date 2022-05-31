Mid-Ranger Moto G42 to be Powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC

According to the recent activities of Motorola company it looks like Motorola is more focused on expanding their mid-range devices. Moto G42 is among Motorola mid-range devices. A recent Geekbench revealed that the device will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The Moto G42 prototype was spotted on the Geekbench 5. The results of the Geekbench at available for the whole world to see in the benchmark database. From the results few other important things were confirmed regarding the important specs of the device.

Thanks to the Geekbench database we now that the device will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with two RAM options 4 GB and 6GB RAM and run on Android 12. The G42 managed to score 376 single-core score and 1,538 multi-core score. The device is said to come with an AMOLED screen.

In the November of 2021, Motorola announced their Moto G41 and finally released it in the 2022 January. The G42 is the successor of the G41 so the launch time frame might also be like its predecessor.

The exact date or the month is not revealed by the company. With time we will be getting more leaks and reports regarding G42.

