It seems like Motorola is working on its next flagship device, Moto Edge X40. The phone has just appeared on the Chinese TENAA certification website. The listing has revealed the specs of the upcoming Moto Edge X40. Let’s have a look at the specs and design of the phone.

Moto Edge X40 Specs Surface Thanks to TENAA Listing

First of all, the phone will have a 6.67-inch slightly curved OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chipset. The phone will be available in different memory and storage configurations. The listing reveals that the memory options will go from 8GB to 18GB while storage variants start at 128GB and go up to 512GB.

Additionally, the phone will come with a triple camera setup at the back. The phone will include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto unit. Last year the X30 Pro had a 12MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom, so it’s likely that the vanilla X40 will inherit that. There is no information about its selfie camera yet.

Furthermore, the phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports 68W charging. Also, the X40 series will launch with Android 13 pre-installed. The phone has also appeared on another Chinese certification platform with the same specs with model number XT2301-5.

Originally, we are not sure about its launch date. As the phone is appearing on different certification sites, we could hope that it will launch soon. It is worth mentioning here that, Motorola has announced the Moto Edge X30 back in December 2021. If the company follows the same steps, we may get the phone next month.

