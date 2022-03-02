Motorola is working on its next entry-level member of the G family. Moto G22 has been fully exposed today in a comprehensive leak that gives us a bunch of official-looking renders of the device, as well as its specs. So let’s have a look.

Moto G22 Specs and Official-Looking Renders Revealed

First of all, the phone will have a 6.53-inch 90 Hz OLED touchscreen with 720×1600 HD+ resolution. Additionally, it is powered by the yet-unannounced MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which has an octa-core CPU with four 1.8 GHz and four 2.3 GHz cores, and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

It has a hole punch in the middle of the screen for the 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. At the back, the phone has a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro cam.

Furthermore, the phone will come with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There’s a fingerprint reader built into the power button on the right side. One of the prominent features of the phone is its massive battery. The Moto G22 has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It should run Android 12.

This is all that we currently know about the phone. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

