Beware of Tiny Dot on Screen- Android Phone Users are at Risk

Recently, Google has added a new function for Android users that warns users when apps are accessing their camera or microphone. Android devices tell users that an app is currently using the camera or microphone by lighting up a warning symbol in the top right corner. If you get this tiny dot on your screen, beware your Android phone might be at risk.

Google introduced this feature last year. A symbol appears in the corner of the phone’s display when the microphone or camera has been turned on. It lights up when you open the camera app, for instance, or record a voice message. The main purpose of this function is to protect users from dodgy apps that record them without their knowledge.

The Android 12 software update released in October 2021 introduced the Google feature to phones across the globe. When an app tries to access either your camera or microphone, an indicator appears which turned into a dot on the top-right corner of the screen.

What if you get this indicator while you are not using a camera or microphone? That means you are being watched. To avoid such a situation, it is better to check a history of which apps have used your camera, microphone or location. Disabled the settings for the apps to whom you don’t want access. If you are more concerned about your privacy, you could remove the app entirely from your Android device.

In your Quick Settings, you may also completely disable your microphone and camera. It’s important to remember that just because you see an icon, doesn’t mean something is wrong. For instance, Instagram and WhatsApp use your phone’s camera and microphone.

