Just recently, two of the Moto smartphones appeared in a leak. Now, another Moto smartphone is making its way to market. A new Moto E-series phone popped up in a new set of renders thanks to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore and Bestopedia. Motorola Moto E32 images have surfaced online revealing the design alongside some of its key specs. Let’s have a look at the expected specs of the phone.

Motorola Moto E32 Images Surfaced Online

First of all, the upcoming phone will feature a flat 6.6-inch display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The resolution of the selfie camera is not known yet. Anyhow, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back. It will include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro camera.

Additionally, the phone will come with a USB-C port and speaker grille. Some previous reports have also revealed the phone will be powered by the MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset alongside 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.

One more interesting feature of the phone will be its massive battery. The phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery. The charging support is not known yet. Anyhow, the phone has appeared on different certification sites including FCC, EEC, NBTC and Wi-Fi Alliance databases. So get ready for an imminent launch.

Motorola has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we are hoping that it will soon be available in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates about Moto’s upcoming devices.

