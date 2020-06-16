Yesterday, we have told you that Honor is going to reveal two of its X10 family members soon. The brand is soon going to introduce X10 Max and X10 Pro. However, due to the supply issues, the company will not launch both smartphones simultaneously. Rumours have revealed some space of both the phones. However now, A Mysterious Honor Phone Appears on TENAA and it could be Honor X10 Pro.

A Mysterious Honor Phone Appears on TENAA

A phone has appeared with the model numbers BMH-TN20 and BMH-AN20. The listing has revealed some specs of the phone. It will have a 2.58 GHz CPU and it could be the Kirin 985 chipset. The device is listed with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, while storage is 128/256 GB. At the back, we will get four cameras with 40MP main camera. There can also be a periscope shooter visible in the photo.

There are some common specs as compared to the honor 30. However, Chinese sources claim this is an entirely new smartphone.

As two new Honor smartphones are coming too. So we can say that it could be Honor X10 Pro.

However, the previous rumours have revealed that the X10 Max will have a big screen with a diagonal over 7”. On the other hand, the X10 Pro will come with a screen of “normal” size.