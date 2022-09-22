Netflix Mobile Game: You’ll DROOL over this new Title

You’ll DROOL over this new Netflix Mobile Game. The Netflix TV show ‘Nailed It’ is receiving a video game spin-off. Netflix has revealed that Paladin Studios is working on a Nailed It video game called Nailed It Baking Bash, which will be available on mobile on October 4th.

The video game, like the TV show, is all about cooking. Players will organise a party for their friends and attempt to duplicate popular cuisine. The gameplay consists of “rapid-fire” minigames in which players bake, paint, and decorate their meals in order to produce really lovely cakes.

There is also a multiplayer version in which users compete against actual humans to bake cakes as quickly as possible, which is how the show works. Players can gain “distractions” to make the cooking of their other contestants more difficult. View the trailer below.

The news comes as Netflix is working on features that will allow subscribers to play its mobile games with one another and compete on gaming leaderboards. Starting last month, the business secretly introduced the opportunity for players to generate unique “game handles” in a subset of its mobile games. References found in the Netflix app also suggest to larger gaming goals, such as the option to invite other users to play games with you and a feature that shows where you rank on leaderboards, among other things.