Netflix VR Game: The first free Netflix game is now available

Netflix VR game which is named as ‘Eden Unearthed’ accessible on App Lab for Oculus Quest.

The release came as a surprise, with little (if any) information accessible outside of the App Lab listing. On App Lab, Netflix is identified as both the publisher and developer of the title, which has an April 21 release date. Lab apps are not indexed in the same way that Oculus Store titles are, which means they may be launched without anyone knowing if no one is given the App Lab URL.

Eden Unearthed is based on the Netflix original show Eden, which premiered at the end of May 2021. Eden tells the story of two robots who live a thousand years after humanity disappeared from Earth. During a regular assignment in the farmlands outside of Eden 3, they discover a genuine human girl who had been resting in stasis and go on an adventure to nurture her in secrecy.

What’s the story?

The game (and the anime it is based on) takes place in the far future, in a society devoid of people and run entirely by robots. You take control of a futuristic motorcycle and travel over a large and changing environment, collecting apples for fuel and avoiding obstacles in order to achieve the highest possible speed without colliding with anything.

App Lab serves as a type of “testing ground” for Quest games that haven’t received final clearance from Facebook for inclusion in the Oculus Store. We got right into the game and played for about 15 minutes. Eden, a Netflix anime series, appears to be referenced throughout the game.

Aside from the fact that this game isn’t restricted to subscribers, it’s very intriguing. That is, it seems probable that it has sat in App Lab with no fanfare from Netflix since its debut. If you’d rather watch your favourite Netflix episodes in VR, the Netflix Oculus app is a wonderful option.

Netflix announced a significant collaboration with famous television writer Shonda Rhimes in July to develop Netflix VR game or games for the video streaming company. Since then, the business has been tight-lipped about any new initiatives, leading many to believe that an official VR release was on the horizon.