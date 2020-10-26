New LG TONE-Free Headset is a new big thing !





LG has announced the latest TONE Free HBS-FN7 wireless headset. The headset also draws interest for its ultraviolet light cleaning case, featuring an integrated noise cancelling mechanism and innovative sound processing called Meridian Audio.

This new pair is referred to as the FN7 or LG HBS-FN7 to give it its full name, and both are simply the FN6, but with ANC attached, in essence. That means you get silicone in-ear tips and a small shaft AirPods-esque style leading up to the bud itself that pokes out of your ear and hosts the antennas and external microphones.

On each earbud, LG’s Tone Free FN7 has three microphones programmed to track and pick up external sounds with a matching frequency to cancel them. They guarantee the external sounds do not interrupt you from enjoying your music when paired with the passive noise cancellation of the tips.

This technology provides more authentic and pure sound quality for the consumer. Also, via the programme named LG TONE Free headset, a user can set various equalizer expectations. According to LG ‘s comments, wireless headphones provide a full charge of up to 7 hours of use with a charging box and up to 21 hours with a full charge.

Furthermore, the organization says these wearable headphones will be available in the coming months in global markets. The price is set at $194 for the wireless headset, which has two different colour choices.