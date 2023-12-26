Huawei’s recently launched global sensation, the FreeClip earbuds, is now receiving its inaugural software update. The software update is as small as 794KB. This update places a spotlight on enhancing Bluetooth connectivity and stability, promising users a smoother and more reliable listening experience with fewer dropped connections.

To update your FreeClip earphones, simply launch the Huawei Smart AI Life app and head to the Device section. If an update is available, you’ll find it in the settings. A quick tap to download and install, and voila—your earbuds are brought up to speed.

In essence, the FreeClip represents Huawei’s maiden venture into open-ear style earphones, eliminating the need for users to distinguish between left and right buds. A C-bridge design connects the comfort bean (rear portion) and an acoustic ball (speaker) to form the inventive two-part structure. Weighing in at only 5.6 grams per bud and featuring a reversible design, the earbuds leverage onboard sensors to discern placement in the ears, adjusting audio accordingly.

Unlike traditional earphones, the FreeClip doesn’t snugly fit into the ear canal, allowing ambient sounds to filter through. Moreover, users can simultaneously connect these buds to two devices, providing flexibility in usage. With an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating, the earbuds boast a remarkable battery life of up to 32 hours. Additionally, fast charging support ensures a swift 3 hours of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Stay tuned for an even more seamless audio experience, as hidden optimizations may be tucked away in the firmware

