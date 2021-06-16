According to the Counterpoint, HMD Global has shipped 11 million phones in Q1. This is true as each year, the campany ships millions of feature phones around the globe. So, feature phones are a big part of its business and the company keeps its lineup fresh. Now, the company has launched the Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G feature phones.

Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G Are Now Official

Both smartphones have come with LTE connectivity. Both feature high-quality HD Voice calls over VoLTE, a big step up from the 2G audio quality. The new phones have single and dual-SIM versions and support multiple 4G bands.

The two phones have 1.8” displays with 120 x 160 px resolution. They use big, easy to see icons and even “Readout assist”, which reads the menus out loud. Moreover, both phones support MP3 playback and have a MicroSD slot that can hold cards up to 32 GB. There is also an FM radio which can work without headphones plugged in. You can also see an LED flashlight on the top side of the phone.

The handsets have 1,020 mAh batteries, which is enough for days of standby and up to 5 hours of voice calls. You can charge the phone using a microUSB cable.

Unfortunately, the company has not announced the prices or release dates yet. But we are sure that both will cost around $15-$20.

