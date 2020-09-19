OnePlus has unveiled the 7T back in October of last year. It had come with the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Later on, the company has unveiled the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro back in April. Based on OnePlus’ launch cycles. we can clearly say that OnePlus 8T will also launch in the coming month. However, now, the company has introduced a colour variant of its previous 7T. OnePlus 7T White Edition is Now Live.

This special edition 7T is arriving with a white back panel with a smooth finish and a shiny silver frame. At the time of launch, the phone was available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colours. Now, one more colour has added to the family.

As far as its specs are concerned, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back. The back camera setup includes 48MP+12MP+16MP cameras. Moreover, there is a 16 MP front-facing camera. Moreover, the phone has 6.55 inches screen and runs Android 10 out of the box.

Additionally, the phone has a 3800 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is powered by SNapdargon 855 and comes with 8GB RAM. Moreover, the phone will be available in two storage options as well – 128/256GB.

