We already know that OnePlus is going to launch its new smartphone on April 21. Now just before the launch, OnePlus Ace has appeared in live images and video. An official live stream offers a “real life” look at the intriguing new device.

OnePlus Ace Appears in Live Images and Video

The information revealed in the live stream confirms that the phone will launch at 19:00 local time on April 21. Additionally, the company will also run a pre-reservation program of some sorts, which mentions a Bluetooth speaker and a free video platform membership.

Anyhow, the OnePlus Ace looks a lot like the 10R but there are some differences as well. The phone will come with flat sides with rounded edges. Moreover, OnePlus Ace has a USB Type-C port, a bottom-firing speaker and an IR blaster on the top.

The previous rumours have revealed that the phone will be powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC. Also, it will have a big 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen. At the back, we will get a 50MP primary camera with OIS. One of the main features is its fast charging technology. The phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W charging. A couple of its images shared by another tipster reveal the OnePlus Ace (PGKM10) will pack a centred punch-hole display.

Some previous reports are also claiming that it will be just a rebranded phone. Anyhow we will get more official information in the coming week. So stay tuned.

