OnePlus has recently announced OnePlus Ace. Now some latest reports are claiming that the company is working to bring a racing edition of it. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition appeared in a live image revealed by a famous tipster Evan Blass. The same device has already appeared in a TENAA listing with the model number PGZ110.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Appears in Live Image

By seeing the photo we can say that the phone will come with a different camera setup at the back compared to the regular Ace model. The phone has four equally larger cutouts housing a total of three camera sensors. These should be a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and an unspecified 2MP auxiliary sensor. The phone also looks to have a textured back. This is all the live image revealed about the phone.

But thanks to the TENAA listing, we know some other specs of the upcoming model. The OnePlus Ace Racing has a 6.59” IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution. Moreover, the phone will have a 16MP selfie camera. The listing does not reveal the name of the chipset. But from the configuration, we can say that it will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

As the phone has already appeared in the TENAA listing, we are sure that the launch is quite imminent. We can get the phone by the end of this month or at the start of the next month. So stay tuned for more updates.

