OnePlus Last Flagship for 2022 the OnePlus 10T

We have been hearing a great deal about the most powerful and biggest device from OnePlus. An official announcement from the company about the OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Ultra had been awaited greatly. According to the new report OnePlus will be launching OnePlus 10T as its last flagship of the year.

According to the leaks by the famous German smartphone leaker Max Jambor in a tweet said that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be the last flagship from the company.

The OnePlus 10T might be the rebranded version of the OnePlus 10 Ultra, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device is likely to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The display size is said to be 6.7- inch AMOLED FHD+ panel. The device will be supporting the 150W charging tech.

In the camera section it is expected to come with a 50MP rear-camera sensor. The camera system is expected to be a lot advanced as it will be falling in the care of the Hasselblad care, which is the company’s recent strategic camera partner.

Last year we did not see another device in the “T” series nor a successor in it. OnePlus launched OnePlus RT instead of OnePlus 9T. So the launch of the “T” branded smartphone this year is a bit of a surprise. It is mind boggling as it is not giving a clear picture of what the brand would want in the future.

This year we ae going to expect a number of devices from OnePlus like the OnePlus Pad which will be the successor of the OPPO Pad but with an OxygenOS as the chipset

OnePlus fans who wanted to have an Ultra device have to wait for longer as the company has not yet revealed any plans for its launch

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2T arrives with 80W Fast Charging and Processor