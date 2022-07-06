OnePlus May Spin Off Nord As A Separate Brand

Oneplus launched its first Nord Device back in 2020. At that time, there weren’t a lot of Nord branded products. However, the company launched multiple Nord products in 2022, including Nord Buds. Recently, we have come to know that Oneplus might follow Xiaomi’s approach to make Nord an independent brand or a sub-brand of the company.

OnePlus To Make Nord An Independent Brand

We all know that Xiaomi has done this successfully with Redmi and Poco. Oneplus is also thinking the same since the brand of ‘Nord’ products is recognized pretty well now. So, there is a possibility that the company might make it its subsidiary or an independent brand.

According to the latest reports, ‘Nord’ might be treated as a standalone company. It will not only include its own branding, but will also have its stores, and even a separate team from OnePlus. There are several possibilities in this regard as there had been no official words by the company yet. It is possible that OnePlus may not be mentioned in any capacity on Nord products in the future. This is exactly the same as we’ve seen with many other sub-brands in the market. In addition to all this, some sources also stated that Nord will be looking to strengthen its offline presence. It may focus on “offline channels” to do that, as it already has strong partnerships with third-party stores and authorized sellers. Furthermore, we will see their portfolio grow really fast. The company may focus on smartwatches, smart bands, power banks, some new audio products, and more in order to make its good position in the market.

If it came out to be true, then we already know what we can expect from the independent brand, which will actually be a great thing. The branding color is expected to be blue. There had been no words regarding it by the company yet. There are still many questions that need to be answered. How is OnePlus planning to spin this off? Is it planning to do that in the first place or not? Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

