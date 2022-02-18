OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G the Successor of OnePlus Nord 2 5G

It has been almost half a year that we had Nord 2 5G from OnePlus which was the successor of the first Nord phone. Soon we will be having OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The CE stands for Core Edition. The CE is a trimmed down version of the Nord 2 5G but in a new packing.

The OnePlus CE 2 5G will be having the same Nord 2 90Hz refresh rate with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging tech same as its predecessor. The different thing in the CE is its Dimensity 900 5G chipset. The chipset is accompanied by two size options of RAM i.e. 6GB and 8 GB with an internal storage of 128GB and can further be expanded. The software side is covered by Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

As for the size the Nord CE is a little slimmer than the predecessor at 7.8mm. Though it being thin it still has a headphone jack and a microSD slot. The camera department is different with a triple camera module of 64MP as main cam and 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP macro cam. On the selfie side it has 16MP camera.

The color options in the Nord CE are Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The sales of the Nord CE will be starting on the 22nd in India at a starting price of USD 321 (€349/£299) for the baseline variant of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The same models will go for sale in Europe on the 10th of March.

Time is drawing closer just a few days to go for the launch and soon we will discover the whole handset and know how the device performs. The rumors and leaks are quiet promising but one should always be prepared that the device may not turn out according to our expectations.

Also Read: OPPO to Unveil the Find X5 on Feb 24 Event