



Right on time, OnePlus has unveiled Nord N10 5G. The phone sticks close to the original formula with a mid-range Snapdragon. It has come with 90Hz display and a 64MP main camera. The smartphone is budget-friendly and has amazing specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is Now Official With These Specs

First of all, the phone has a 6.49” display with 1080p+ resolution. It has come with an LCD panel. There is a fingerprint reader on the back. Additionally, the phone has 64MP main camera while maintaining the 119° ultrawide lens and dedicated macro and depth modules.

At the front, the phone has come with a 16MP main camera housed in a single punch hole. Moreover, the phone has a 4,300 mAh battery which charges just as fast with Warp Charge 30T. Additionally, the phone has a Snapdragon 690 chipset. It has new two big Kryo 560 CPU cores (vs. 475) and a slightly downgraded GPU, Adreno 619L. The X51 modem supports only the sub-6 flavour of 5G.

Moreover, the phone will be available in two memory variants – 6/128G and 8/128GB. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, here are the pricing details.

6GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs $390

8/128 GB memory goes for $450.

Currently, it will launch in the US. Later on, we may see it in other markets as well.

