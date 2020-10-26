



OnePlus has today unveiled two of its budget-friendly smartphones. OnePlus has unveiled Nord N10 5G. The phone sticks close to the original formula with a mid-range Snapdragon. Not only this, but the company has also launched Nord N100. OnePlus Nord N100 Lands with A Massive Battery. It is an entry-level offering.

OnePlus Nord N100 Lands with A Massive Battery

See Also: OnePlus Nord N10 5G is Now Official With These Specs

The phone has come with the Snapdragon 460 chipset. It has a budget 11nm chip with Cortex-A73 derived cores and an Adreno 610. Moreover, it has a 6.52” LCD with 900 x 1,600 px resolution. The phone also has come with stereo speakers. Also, it has a fingerprint reader on the back.

The smartphone has also come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Moreover, the phone has a 13MP main camera. The phone has a triple camera setup. The other two smartphones are a dedicated macro lens and a depth sensor.

Moreover, the phone has come with OxygenOS 10.5. Also, it has come with an Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will cost around $212.

Check Also: OnePlus 9 Series to Launch Earlier than its Predecessor