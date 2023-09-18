We already know that OnePlus is working on its budget-friendly Android tablet, OnePlus Pad Go. OnePlus has also confirmed the existence of the rumoured budget version of the OnePlus Pad. Now, the tablet has appeared in some marketing renders.

Digital Trends obtained the renders from OnePlus itself, showing off the OnePlus Pad Go in all its glory. The back of the OnePlus Pad Go is a two-tone design, with a thick strip running across the top.

OnePlus Pad Go Appears in Official Looking Renders

OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu confirmed that the tablet will have a 2.4K display. It’s also easy on the eyes with TÜV Rheinland certification and offers an immersive entertainment experience with Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus Pad’s display has a resolution of 2800 x 2000. Many budget Android tablets, meanwhile, have much lower display resolutions. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 only has a 1200 x 1920 screen resolution. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes close with a screen resolution of 1200 x 2000.

On the software front, the OnePlus Pad Go comes with a Content Sync feature, which allows OnePlus smartphone users to access their media and share a synced clipboard with the tablet. They can also transfer files with a simple drag-and-drop gesture without having to log into any accounts.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Go looks almost identical to the regular OnePlus Pad. It has the same curved sides, a big rear camera, and the same green colour. The only major difference is the two-tone back.

The renders do not reveal much about the tablet’s hardware specifications. But surely, the upcoming tablet will be less powerful than its more expensive sibling. Liu also hinted at this when he said the OnePlus Pad Go would be “a mid-tier entertainment tablet.”

It’s unclear when the device will make its debut. Most likely we will get it before the end of this year.