Oppo Find X3 Pro will Launch Globally on March 11

Oppo has announced in a press release that oppo Find X3 Pro will release globally at 11:30 am WET (4:30 pm) on March 11. Oppo Find X3 Pro will be a Find X2 pro successor which was released last year. A new smartphone will be introduced in a live streaming event on Oppo’s YouTube channel.

The company also explains in the press release that the 10-bit Full Path Color Management System will be included in the Find X3 Pro. This technology provides “real, vivid and rich visual experiences, through capture, encoding, streaming, and display,” according to the company’s statement. Find X3 Pro also has a 120Hz high refresh rate that provides HDR display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 5G support include in the device.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Expected Specifications

The Oppo Find X3 Series recently revealed specs indicating that Find X3 Pro will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR 10 plus, and 526ppi pixel density. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is designed to cover and protect the phone body. The device will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 periscope lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter f/3.0 aperture could be used in camera setup. A selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture is expected to be included in the device.

A 4,500mAh battery with support of the quick charge of 65W will be available in Find X3 Pro. For connectivity, the device will feature 5G support, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.2 or NFC, or USB-TypeC port connectivity options. The device measures 163.4x74x8.3mm and weighs 193 grams.

Although the specification details are not officially confirmed by Oppo, still we expect the device specs will be close to leaks.

