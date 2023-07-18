Overseas Pakistanis & Foreigners Can Now Use Mobile phones for 120 days Without PTA Tax

Good news for all overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals coming to Pakistan! The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have collaborated to develop a new system of temporary registration of mobile phones brought by foreign individuals. The new system is aimed at resolving the concerns of Overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan regarding the blocking of their mobile devices. The new temporary registration system was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, during a ceremony. The new system will render 120 days time to foreigners and overseas Pakistani to use their mobile phones without paying any tax.

It is pertinent to mention here that initially the timeline was set to 60 days with an exception for some people to extend it to 120 days. However, PM Shahbaz during his speech asked the relevant authorities to erase the word exception and make it 120 days for all individuals.

Other notable guests that were present at the ceremony include Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque, PTA Chairman Maj Gen (R) Hafeez ur Rehman along with other PTA officials.

Temporary Registration Service of Mobile Phones Launched for Overseas Pakistanis & Foreigners

The new temporary registration system is specifically designed for those who don’t plan to stay in Pakistan for a longer period of time. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the new system will only apply to mobile phones.

Requirements for availing of the new temporary registration service:

To use this system, applicants need to provide their passport number, date of arrival, intended date of departure, the mobile SIM card issued in their name, and the IMEI number of their device.

What will happen after 120 days?

After 120 days of stay, the IMEI number(s) used under this system will be suspended and cannot be used on local network service. If the same applicant visits Pakistan again, they will need to reapply for the temporary registration service.under exceptional cases.

How does this new system work?

Under the new system, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will work together to exchange immigration data. The system will verify the applicant’s arrival date in real time through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) IBMS. This data will be linked to the FIA’s records of passenger entry and exit from Pakistan. When passengers arrive in Pakistan and want to register their phones for a 120-day period, the immigration staff will enter their data into the new system. The FIA will then verify the passenger’s entry into Pakistan and activate their phone by integrating the data.

Will the phone work the next time you plan to visit Pakistan?

The good news is that if you plan to visit Pakistan again, you can still use the same phone. Currently, after using a phone for 60 days, travelers are not able to use the same phone on their next visit. However, with this new system, if you are an overseas Pakistani or a foreign national who frequently visits Pakistan, you can reactivate the same phone and SIM number using the immigration data.

This system will not only help overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan for a short period but also improve the country’s image. It ensures that only genuine individuals can benefit from this facility. This new initiative is another step taken to provide maximum facilitation, particularly to Overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting for a short time.

Also read:

Why Mobile Users Aren’t Willing to Pay PTA Taxes? A Case Study