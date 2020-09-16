Recently, wonderful news came for the Pakistani media and animation industry. The country’s 3D Animation Company operating from Islamabad has received a huge donation from Epic Games Store, video game and software developer, and publisher. The name of the company is 3rd World Studios. It was established back in 2016 with the aim of making animated feature movies and serials.

Pakistani 3D Animation Studio Receives Huge Donation From Epic Games

Epic Games has pledged to grant $100 million to 3rd World Studios. The main purpose of the grant is to support game developers, web developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, technicians students, educators, and tool developers that are producing amazing stuff with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.

The 3rd world animation studio is comprised of a team which is composed of sixty engineers and artists. Previously, the company became famous and hit headlines with their popular animated feature film Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor.

In addition to that, It is also the first-ever studio in the world to use a game engine, (EPIC’s UNREAL ENGINE) to make animated feature films.

The studio plans to useout of the box solutions for producing remarkable, international quality CG content, faster, cheaper than anyone else and aims on extendingtowards end-to-end animation and VFX production services for commercials, serials, and movies.

The current development must be lauded as with only a few resources the 3rd world studio has produced quality content and also managed to attract the attention of foreign companies because of its splendid work in the animation industry.

