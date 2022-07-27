Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed that John Cena is officially coming to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. The John Cena Outfit will be available within the video game’s Item Shop starting on July 28. Cena will be available in the Fortnite item shop and will come with multiple additional cosmetics.

John Cena is Coming to Fortnite

It’s unclear how much the bundle will cost. Based on the previous Fortnite pricing, it will cost around 2,000 to 2,500 V-bucks. Moreover, the John Cena skin will be available in two styles. The Ring Gear style and one with him wearing his famous Never Give Up t-shirt from his entrances. In addition, he’ll come with a WWE Championship back bling, the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe, and a U Can’t C Me emote.

Cena’s appearance in Fortnite is actually part of a larger crossover between Epic Games and WWE called the Epic SummerSlam. Other Epic Games videos like Rocket League and Fall Guys will also see WWE crossover cosmetics added. Rocket League, for example, is adding decals for Roman Reigns and John Cena while Fall Guys is adding costumes for Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker.

Not only this but Fortnite Players can also get a free weapon skin with GeForce NOW. If you want to get this reward, all you have to do is play Fortnite between July 21 at 12:00 ET through August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. On August 11th, you will get the “Dish-stroyer Pickaxe,” which will then be added to your skins collection. All paid and free GFN members can claim this reward, regardless of tier status.

