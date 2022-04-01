Pokémon GO announces GO Fest 2022 in June

Niantic has confirmed that Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place both in the game and in the real world, following two years of cancellations due to the global pandemic.

The in-game event for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place on June 4 and 5, with a bonus finale event on August 27. At this moment, no more specifics, such as featured Pokemon or other features, have been revealed.

Pokémon GO Tours, Community Days, and Spotlight Hours are all excellent reasons to get outside and meet up with friends in order to catch new Pokémon. Summer events are especially thrilling because they are rarely hampered by bad weather, making participation more likely for the majority of players.

Meanwhile, in April, Pokemon Go will host a number of new events, including another Community Day Classic. Next month, the famous island protector Tapu Bulu will make his appearance in the game.

Large-scale events like these are essential for mobile games like Pokémon GO. During the two-day event last year, Pokémon GO Fest 2021 generated $2.1 million. However, the event sparked debate among players, with participation reliant on microtransactions and many players encountering difficulties as a result of safety concerns raised while playing during the COVID-19 epidemic. Hopefully, Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will take into account feedback from previous events and ensure that all players, regardless of whether they paid expensive tickets, may enjoy the game.