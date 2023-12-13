PTA Approve Your iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments (0% Markup)

Do you want to purchase the new iPhone 15 Pro Max in Pakistan? But before making any such decision, you must keep in mind that you will have to pay a hefty PTA tax to use the cellular network on the device. The tax on the iPhone 15 Pro is PKR 178,999 on the CNIC and PKR 148,500 on passport. However, we have good news for you. Pakistan’s renowned Bank Alfalah through Alfa Mall offers 3- and 6-month interest-free installment plans for paying PTA tax.

By the way, you can find PTA Taxes on all iPhones!

You can pay as low as PKR. 29,834 a month for up to 6 months, and PKR 59,667 a month for up to 3 months. Follow the below-mentioned steps to pay PTA tax on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments via Alfa Mall.

How do you pay PTA tax on iPhone 15 Pro Max in installments through Alfa Mall?

First, visit the Alfa app and tap on the menu option as shown in the given image.

Afterward, find ‘PTA Approval 2023’ from the menu list and click on it.

Now, choose the PTA approval service for the iPhone 15 Pro-Max. (Note: The installment plans are available only for PTA tax on CNIC and not for passport. However, you can save around PKR 30k if you register your iPhone 15 pro max on passport).

Afterward, click on ‘Choose an option’ and select the desired installment plan for registering your iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the next step, click on the ‘add to cart’ option to finalize your purchase.

Point to remember: The 6-month installment option has an extra 5% processing fee involved.

Feel free to contact us through the comment section if you find anything objectionable in the article!