Qualcomm Announces Boosted Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has unveiled another powerful 5G chipset. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset is a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus. The newly launched chipset features an enhanced Qualcomm Kry 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. The new Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver increased performance across the board for geared-up gameplay with insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, truly global 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave, and ultra-intuitive AI.

Vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Kedar Kondap, said,

“Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements. Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.”

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 870 still uses Kryo 585 cores, which are based on ARM’s Cortex-A77 with some in-house tweaks. The chipset also includes Adreno 650 GPU. However, it is not clear if it received a clock boost of its own and, if not, whether it’s running at the 865 frequency (587 MHz) or 865+ (670 MHz).

Show Some Love! <3



The display driver can run 1440p class panels at up to 144Hz (or 4K at 60 Hz) and supports HDR10+. Moreover, the chipset includes the same FastConnect 6800 system. It supports Wi-Fi 6 (up to 1.77 Gbps) and Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Voice and Adaptive.

The companies like Motorola, OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi and iQOO are interested to bring their phones in the market with this chipset. However, there is no exact date about the launch of any of the phones.

Check Also: Qualcomm Announces 3D Sonic Sensor Generation 2