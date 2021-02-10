Qualcomm announces futuristic 5G products for 2021 The new Snapdragon X65 5G modem is the showstopper

Qualcomm Technology, Inc. today unveiled the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, a fourth-generation 5G router solution. It is the first 10 Gigabit 5G and the first 3 GPP release 16 modem-RF system in the world, currently being sampled by OEMs and planned for commercial product release in 2021.

“As mobile technology is perfectly positioned to benefit virtually every industry, the 5G transition offers Qualcomm the greatest opportunity,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect of Qualcomm.

The new Snapdragon X65 5G modem is a futuristic revolution .The fourth-gen modem, a direct sequel to last year’s Snapdragon X60, promises slightly higher peak download speeds. In the downlink, Qualcomm advertises up to 10 Gbps, making it the first modem-RF system to achieve such speeds.

The device is built on a 4nm process and facilitates seamless functional components between both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. The Snapdragon X65 also offers an expandable architecture, making it easy to offer new features proposed in 3GPP’s Release 16 to be easily rolled out with software updates.

The company claims the Snapdragon X65 modem can power a range of product lines, including tablets, PCs, mobile hotspots, automotive IoT, wired wireless connectivity, and private networks.

More Qualcomm 5G products

QTM545 mmWave antenna module

Qualcomm is also introducing some additional RF front-end solutions to its arsenal with the unveiling of the Snapdragon X65 and X62 modems, including a new mmWave antenna module, the QE7100 Wideband Envelop Tracker, AI-Enhanced Signal Boost, and more.

Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2

The company has introduced the 2nd-gen Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Connectivity Network, allowing telecom carriers to use their 5G networks to deliver fixed broadband coverage to homes and companies.