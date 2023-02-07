Advertisement

A leaker has claimed that Qualcomm could offer more complicated Snapdragon processor names . According to the latest report, the company could purportedly offer names like Snapdragon 7 Gen 2P and 7 Gen 2T.

Advertisement

Qualcomm Reportedly Could Offer More complicated Snapdragon Processor Names

A couple of years ago, Qualcomm switched to a more streamlined naming convention for its smartphone processors. The company changed the name from the Snapdragon 888 to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Since then, the company has released the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (replacing the Snapdragon 700 series names), Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

However now, a frequent leaker Yogesh Brar has claimed on Twitter that Qualcomm is planning to build on these new naming conventions. More specifically, the chip designer could offer names like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2T and Snapdragon 7 Gen 2P.

Advertisement

Heard that Qualcomm plans to introduce a multiple SKUs with 'P', 'T', etc. branding in the Snapdragon CPU family, such as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2P, 7 Gen 2T Don't think they should move forward with this naming scheme, it will just make things more difficult. What do you think? Advertisement — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 7, 2023

You May Also Like: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Satellite for Android

Advertisement

If the report is true, Qualcomm will make chipset names more complicated. It’s also worth noting that the company switched to the Snapdragon Gen naming convention in the first place because its previous naming scheme was complicated. Now, it will make it complicated again.

Moreover, many of its chipsets still use the old naming convention i.e. Snapdragon 782G. So expanding the new naming scheme would allow Qualcomm to drop the legacy Snapdragon naming for more SoCs.

Qualcomm has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But hopefully, we will get more information about it in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

Advertisement

Check Also: Qualcomm Clarifies that New US Ban Won’t Affect its Chip Supply to Huawei