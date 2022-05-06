Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series

Qualcomm is spreading its horizon and expanding their product line. Qualcomm has announced the arrival of Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series. This is Qualcomm’s lineup of Wi-Fi chips which are targeted at enterprise access points, premium home routers and advanced mesh systems.

The Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series offer 33 GBPS quad-band connectivity over 16 streams, more stable connection and minimized interference. Four platforms which are part of this Networking Pro Series, can support much wider 320 MHz channels over 2.4 GHz, 5 Hz and 6 GHz spectrums.

The Wi-Fi 6/6E was adopted by the companies in 2019 and 2020. With the new series the companies are planning for it adoption.

With this new series, Multi-Link Operation (MLO) will be bring to use, as it will be able to utilize multiple radio links on different channel frequencies. It also comes with Adaptive Interface Puncturing (AIP) which discards the congested spectrums.

With these new technologies that Qualcomm has introduced, greater internet speed and stability will be attained at bigger venues like stadiums.

According to Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at San Diego Mr. Nick Kucharewski, the new Wi-Fi 6 and 7 will be able to co-exist for a longer period of time, till the markets are fully matured an evolved.

Qualcomm has more promising plans for the future and is making way for its upcoming Wi-Fi standard, which will not be certified before 2024. The launch of the future gen of the Wi-Fi-standard has to wait till the recently launched Wi-Fi series is accepted and mass adopted by all.

