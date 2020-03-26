realme C3 Benchmark Performance & Light on Pocket

If we talk about purchasing a budget smartphone one would think of a phone packed with least features but this is not the case with realme smartphones; Yes! The entry-level offering of realme, the latest successor of “C series” realme C3 comes with benchmark features with an amazing price. Redefined “C” for Colorful, Cheerful, Competitive & Considerate.

Let’s see what does the entry-level smartphone of realme’s product lineup has to offer.

realme C3 a hosed with a Great Gaming Performance and a Stellar Battery at Rs. 20,999/-

The C lineup is the most affordable out of all realme phones. This is the first smartphone to be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

The smartphone stands apart from the crowd, and especially from its predecessor, Realme C2. The Realme C3 has a striking sun-rays pattern on the rear, the casing for which is textured and sturdy. This helps avoid fingerprint smudges and the ridges allow for a better grip. While the camera module protrudes at the back it doesn’t take away from the design. On the left side of the device are the volume rocker and the SIM-card tray. The right houses the power button. At the bottom reside the 3.5mm headphone jack, the single speaker, and the micro-USB port. The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+LCD display with bezels on all four sides, the most prominent of them being the chin. There’s a waterdrop notch—still the norm in the budget segment—that houses the front camera. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 (slightly disappointing not to see Gorilla Glass 5).

Top tech Media have rated this device as “Best budget smartphone for gaming with massive 5000mah battery”, : Realme C3 has a strong battery, attractive design and an impressive price range for the consumers.”