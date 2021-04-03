Realme’s Noise Off Music On New Smart Audio Series Will Be Available Soon

The fastest-growing AIoT brand, Realme has announced the launch of the Smart Audio Series soon hopefully. Smart audio & smart devices are a necessity nowadays, wireless buds & earbuds are perfect for viewing videos during traveling, listening to music while exercising, or calling while driving or working. Realme Tech Life plans to provide trendsetting technologies to its wide range of customers. For this, Realme shall soon be launching its Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Air 2 Neo specially tuned by one of the Top 100 DJ “Chainsmokers”.

Realme, the young and trendsetting technology company, continues to provide customers with remarkably economical gadgets like various smartphones, AIoTs, and lifestyle items. With these smart audio systems, Realme wants to become the leader in the TWS category. Previously, Realme BudsQ and Realme buds wireless Pro with the Active Noise Cancellation technology were awarded. They were successful and people got crazy for Realme buds.

The new Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo have higher hopes for their audience. The new features such as IPX 5 water resistance, active noise cancellation, and a superior specification are expected to feature in Air Buds. Finally, the wait is going to over for Realme’s new type of smart audio product. Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo are set to launch very soon in Pakistan as well after their official announcement. Other details and specifications will be disclosed within few weeks.

