Red Cross Teaches the Fortnite Players to Save Lives

The International Committee of the Red Cross with the collaboration of Fortnite games has started teaching online video game players not to take lives but to save lives.

Liferun is the new mode in the game which teaches the four main activities to the players of the game. These activities are carried out in more than 80 countries by Red Cross workers that include the caring for civilians in need, rebuilding essential infrastructure, removing land mines and distributing aid as immediately as possible.

The ICRC said in a statement:

Three well-known players, who go by DrLupo, Lachlan and ONEShotGURL, are to present the new mode on Sunday at the PAX South video gaming convention in San Antonio, Texas. The ICRC is recognising the growing importance of the gaming community, estimating the number of gamers at 2 billion worldwide.

According to Jennifer Hauseman, the ICRC director of communications and technology that we really need to communicate our players in a very smart way that civilians suffer to great extent in conflict, as we know that many players are also current, past or future soldiers, army officers, armed group members, CEOs of companies, lawyers and political leaders.

Previously, with the partnership of the Prague-based Bohemia Interactive studio, ICRC worked for the promotion of respect for international humanitarian law into its Arma 3 game.

