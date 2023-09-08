Xiaomi is working on its next flagship series, Redmi Note 13 Series. Just recently, Redmi Note 13 Pro appeared at the 3C confirming that the device will be available with 67 W wired charging. However now, the specs of the Redmi Note 13 series have been revealed ahead of launch. Moreover, Xiaomi has developed three higher-specced models under codenames ‘Garnet’ and ‘Zircon’.

According to a Xiaomiui report, the Redmi Note 13 series will include a Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro or Pro+, and a Note 13 Turbo variant. The Redmi Note 13 4G with the model number N7 with the codename ‘sapphire’ will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in both NFC and non-NFC variants. This model will be available in Europe, Turkey, and Indonesia.

Redmi 13 Series Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Meanwhile, a Redmi Note 13 5G variant with the model number N17 codenamed ‘gold’ will come with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The phone will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor along with a secondary ultra-wide lens and a macro lens. The phone will be available in some markets as a rebranded Poco phone.

Supposedly, Xiaomi has assigned Zircon to the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. Both these phones will come with minor changes like charging wattages, main cameras and memory configurations. The recent MIIT certifications suggest both models are likely to rely on the same core hardware.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also developing the Redmi Note 13 Turbo under the codename Garnet. Presumably, Garnet will serve as a successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which Xiaomi released in March 2023 with a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset.

According to leaks, its successor will also come with a Snapdragon chipset. Moreover, it will have a 200 MP main camera like the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

