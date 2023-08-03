Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its latest smartphone model, the 13T Pro, globally on September 1st. The Chinese technology company is aiming to launch the flagship device before Apple’s event in September.

Before the global release, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K60 Ultra model in the Chinese market in August. The Xiaomi 13T Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 Ultra for international markets.

Xiaomi 13T Pro will Globally Launch on September 1st

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will be available in three different configurations, all of which will feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. These options include 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB, and 16 GB + 1 TB.

Xiaomi is famous for launching high-quality smartphones at affordable prices, and the 13T Pro is no exception. The phone will include a Dimensity 9200+ processor from MediaTek. It will deliver fast and efficient performance. Additionally, the device will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Additionally, the phone will feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a high refresh rate of 144 Hz. The phone will be a big hit for users who love the big screens. This makes it ideal for gamers and anyone who wants a phone that can display high-quality video content.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro will compete with other flagship models from brands such as Samsung and Apple. Xiaomi hopes to retain its loyal followers with the new model and entice new customers with its impressive specifications.

Xiaomi is having an event today to announce the launch date of the Redmi K60 Ultra. We will get more details about it in no time.

