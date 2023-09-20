Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 13 series tomorrow in China. The company is also getting ready to unveil the Redmi K70 lineup this year. The brand hasn’t revealed anything about the Redmi K70 series yet. However, a Xiaomi device sporting model code 23117RK66C, believed to be the Redmi K70 Pro, has popped up on Geekbench with key specs.

Alleged Redmi K70 Pro Appears on Geekbench with Key Specs

The Geekbencj listing has revealed that the device runs Android 14 and has 16GB RAM onboard. Moreover, it will come with an octa-core CPU having a 1 + 2 + 5 configuration, with the prime core having a maximum clock frequency of 3.19 GHz. This chipset is believed to be the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. However, we have to wait to get more authentic information about it.

As a quick recap, last year’s Redmi K60 Pro was announced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. so it is safe to say that Redmi K70 Pro will also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the helm. It will go official next month at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit.

This is all that we know so far about the phone. We will get more details about it in the coming weeks. As we mentioned above, Xiaomi is having an event tomorrow to launch the Redmi Note 13 series. The lineup will include the Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+. The higher-end model will feature a curved display and a texture back with several colour blocks. Both Pro models will sport triple cameras with a 200MP main sensor. Redmi Note 13 Pro appeared at the 3C confirming that the device will be available with 67 W wired charging.

Anyhow we will get more details about it tomorrow.