Xiaomi recently began its marketing campaign for the Redmi Note 12 series in China. The company will launch the Redmi Note 12 series in the coming month in China. However, it will take around three months to launch the global variant of the Redmi Note 12 series. Not only this but the global variant of Redmi Note 12 will lack some of the prominent features.

Redmi Note 12 Global Variant will Lack Some of the Prominent Features

According to the latest leak, the Redmi Note 12 series will debut globally in Q1 2023. That’s about expected these days—the Redmi Note 11 launched in China in October last year, with fans having to wait an extra three months for a global launch. The global Redmi Note 12 event will likely happen in January or February next year.

The reports are claiming that the series will include at least three models – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. these phones will come with 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging support respectively. Moreover, the Note 12 Pro phones will come with the latest Mediatek chipset, the Dimensity 1080 which was announced earlier this month as an improvement over the Dimensity 920. Also, the Redmi phones will have 200 MP cameras as well. But these specs are for Chinese models.

The reports have revealed that the global Note 12 lineup will have different choices of SoCs, some changes in design, and potentially different camera hardware. Unfortunately, the global version will lack 210W fast charging support.

Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more official information about it in the coming days.

See Also: Xiaomi 12T Pro Launches with 200MP camera, 12T Gets a 108MP cam