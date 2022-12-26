Advertisement

Xiaomi’s brand Redmi is ready to launch several devices by the end of this year. Tomorrow, Xiaomi is having a huge event to launch Redmi K60 series. The series will include at least two very different looks – one with a Blue vegan leather back and another designed to look like carbon. Other than that, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed will also launch tomorrow. The smartphone brings a new chipset, and camera and looks with a fancy Mint Green colour. Moreover, the company will also launch two new wearables – Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 – and new TWS earphones Redmi Buds 4 Lite.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Along with Many Other Devices will Launch on 27 Dec

The Redmi Watch 3 is coming with a 1.75” AMOLED screen, which is almost 15% bigger than the predecessor. It will have 341 ppi and 600 nits brightness. The watch will come with a single button on the right side, and a teaser revealed a bright green strap option.

On the other hand, Redmi Band 2 brings a 1.47” display with a touch area 76% more than the first Redmi Band. The body is 9.99 mm and will have no physical keys whatsoever. Then there is the Redmi Buds 4 Lite, also translated as Youth, in Green and Orange to match the style of its young users. Each bud will weigh just 3.9 grams.

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal any information about the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed. The new phone will keep the overall design with three cameras on a rectangular island and flat sides. According to the reports, the phone will follow the overall footprint of the Redmi 12 Pro series. However, it will come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset. It will have a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It is expected to be priced under CNY1,699 which is the current cost of a regular Redmi Note 12 Pro.

