Redmi Smartwatch: Redmi Launches its first Smartwatch

The Redmi Watch is a rectangular smartwatch fitted with a standard set of features for fitness, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. A 1.4-inch colour display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and 2.5D glass is on the front. The Redmi Watch has just been launched for 299 yuan, or about $45, in China.

The watch comes in black, white and blue colour variants and has a 1.4-inch rectangular display with curved glass. A black white, blue, green and pink silicone strap is available. On the side of the watch, there is a single toggle, with everything else on a connected mobile being controlled by the touchscreen or the Mi Fit app.

With more than 120 faces to select from, users can customise the watch. To do that, they literally have to download the Mi Fit app. Sports modes for desired exercise routines are also included. It operates with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is fitted with NFC, too.

Xiaomi says that if you use a power-saving mode, the battery life would be good for up to 7 days, or 12 days. Not unlike the Apple Watch, the UI and watch faces make heavy use of black backgrounds, although you can’t expect an OLED show at this price.

The Redmi Smartwatch will go on sale in China on December 1, but it could come to other markets, including the US in a slightly changed version.