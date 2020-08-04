Apple Second-generation Airpods:

Apple’s 2nd-generation AirPods that come along with a wireless charging case are now available at the lowest price ever at Amazon. The original retail price was set at $199 but now they’re just available in $140 at Amazon . The prior best cost stood at $169, so this is a fabulous time to invest. Interestingly, it is available at the same price as the model that doesn’t incorporate a charging case that supports Qi chargers.

Sale on the Horizon at Amazon: Now Get Decent Discounts on Apple’s Airpods and Other Accessories

Google’s Nest Wifi mesh Wi-Fi system:

Probably one of the best choices for your home Wi-Fi connection is Google’s Nest Wifi mesh Wi-Fi system. At Amazon, you can now save $70 on a bundle comprising of a Nest Wifi router accompanied by a Point (what Google calls its mesh Wi-Fi extender that doubles as a Google Home smart speaker). This normal retail price is $270, so $200 is an excellent deal. Google’s Nest Wifi is pretty easy to set up. The router itself proved to be more active than the original Google Wifi and quite similar in performance to the Eero Pro and Netgear Orbi.

Misfit’s Vapor X and Vapor 2:

Last but not the least, Amazon has offered a brilliant discount on Misfit’s Vapor X and Vapor 2 smartwatches that operate on Wear OS software. Normally, it’s available in the range of $180 to $250. But now you can get it for just $30 or less. Yes, it’s true. Few of them arrive with straps, but currently, you can find the Vapor X smartwatch without a strap for just $15.

