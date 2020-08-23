Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Brilliant Smart Watch

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is accessible and functions with a smartphone. This is one of the smartwatches that appears better and has a bright AMOLED circular screen. Even it has the latest fitness tools including running trainers, the ability to synchronize exercises from TV to your phone, sleep easier than previous models as well as the latest health tools, such as an app for electrocardiography (EKG) or ECG and blood-oxygen measurement. Nonetheless, at the launch it can’t meet all the health promises, so the battery life isn’t the highest you can imagine.

While there are several smartwatches, many of them deal with fitness first. Furthermore, the watch with fantastic sensors and fitness features for health tracking. That is what the new smartwatch from Samsung brings.

Watch 3 is therefore significantly smaller than the Samsung Galaxy Watch. With zero error, it’s not a little watch. It’s wide and heavy on normal sized wrists. The 41 mm variant is probably too big to carry for anyone with tiny wrists. When you want amazing watches, then you should be satisfied with them, but the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a safer alternative if you’re after something slim and smaller.

Samsung raised the screen size to 1.4 inches in the 45 mm model, which is very broad in reality and making the watch feel much wider on the wrist. It is a vivid and bright screen with a high resolution, that is visible indoor or outdoor. The 41 mm version has the same 1.2-inch screen as the 40 mm Watch Active 2 and the 42 Samsung Galaxy Watch. user will just have difficulty seeing the clock through polarized sunglasses, which allows to raise an arm or lift shades to check the time. This also has a colorful mode that is always accessible so that you can check the clock, as all smartwatches do, without touches or moving your arm.

You can get a Watch supports 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0 or an LTE-equipment for an extra reasonable $50; It has no significant issues having Galaxy S20 paired. Also, require a wireless charger to charge your Galaxy Watch 3. While this is a Qi-compatible, but not all Qi charge work with the watch.

The display of the watch is premium. The screen is brightly enough to 1.4-inch 360×360 AMOLED to read the day. It is fun and user friendly. With its Corning Gorilla Glass face and ISO standard 22810:2010 water resistance, it’s also sturdy enough to be recognized as a MIL-STD-810G compliant device. Simply placed, it can take a hit and tick continuously. This also features a convenient movable bezel, in addition to using a touch screen to navigate. It’s a great joy to use with its firm feeling.

All of this is powered by a Quad-Core ARM processor of 1.15GHz Exynos 9110. It fits with the wearable OS 5.5 based in Tizen. Tizen is a Linux-based mobile operating system. It also features a built-in music app named Spotify. It does include a number of enjoyable and helpful services.

The round face appears perfect and runs smoothly and fast. It should be an absolutely great feature to have the ability to sense AFib and do EKGs.

Its will cost you $400. Hope users would like it too unless you are a huge fan of Apple.

