Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: Rival iPhone 12 Coming

Samsung is planned to introduce the new Smartphone flagship to the start of next year. Still, we need to wait a few months but as for any successful smartphone branded flagship. The reports on the Galaxy S21 (or maybe it should be renamed S30) are already on the Internet before the launch date.

New details on the new S21 + mobile specifications disclosed in reports. A battery including an EB-BG996ABY has found and the battery. Samsung listed is of a smartphone with model number SM-G996, the Samsung Galaxy S21 +, according to the reports.

The S21 Series is probably the first 5nm processors to be used by Samsung, Snapdragon 875 in the US. This brings more strength and potentially also adds to battery life with energy efficiency enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series reveals the powerful battery specs

The report also states that the S21 + battery capacity would be stronger than its predecessor, Galaxy S20 +. Seeing the difference between the rated capacity and the actual capacity in S20 +, we expect that the total battery capacity of S21 + is 4,800 mAh — this is 300 mAh higher than the S20 +, which carries a 4,500 mAh.

Currently, we have little details regarding the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s battery life, although it is already pretty reasonable to claim the ‘Ultra‘ is more efficient of battery than the previous model. On the S21 display, Samsung’s first selfie camera is available. An updated fingerprint ultrasound scanner, Sonic Max Qualcomm’s 3D, which is 17 times bigger than the existing scanner. And can scan 2 fingerprints concurrently, is also expected to be under the panel.

All these improvements will make a clear competitor to the iPhone 12, which is likely to extend whatever happens, so we will definitely see more reports until the expected launch on the next Galaxy S-series phone in February 2021.

