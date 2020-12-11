Snapchat now allows to post tweets on stories

Now snappies can post their tweet directly to their Snapchat stories and integrate in their stories. The need to take fussing screenshots, edit them and then post on the desired app wall has been shut now.

Previously, it was hard to share tweets on other social media apps, however it is a ‘sigh of relief’ for the users to post tweet directly to the Snapchat. The SM giant is also working for Instagram integartion as well.The Snapchat app will open straight to the camera, and the tweet you wish to post will show as an immovable sticker on top of the camera.

The opportunity to share tweets from the Twitter app to Snapchat is available starting today on iOS, with companies planning to incorporate the Android feature soon. In Snaps and Stories, users will exchange tweets visually, whilst still accessing the camera and Snapchat’s full suite of collaborative tools. Snapchat viewers can tap the attachment to view the tweet and respond to it directly on Twitter.

It doesn’t sound much different from just using Twitter’s share menu to share a screenshot, but it might be more convenient than populating the camera roll with needless snapshots.

Like all other snaps, if the tweet is removed, it will automatically remove before you open the snap. The business have created a new function to share content via Snap’s Innovative Kit product from third-party applications and websites.