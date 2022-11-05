Sony PlayStation VR2 is coming on November 22, here is the Price

The wait is almost over. Sony finally announced the price and launch date for the PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) headset. It will launch on February 22 next year, but pre-orders will start a couple of weeks from now.

First of all, PSVR2 will cost $550, making it pricier than the $400 original. It will cost more than the Meta Quest 2. The base package will include a VR headset, two VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. You can also pick up a charging station for the controllers for $50. There is also the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which includes a voucher for the game.

Fans in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will be able to get the headset only from the official direct.playstation.com store. Pre-orders start on November 15. In other markets, the VR headset will be sold through participating retailers.

Check out the key specs of the headsets

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​・IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​・Output: Stereo headphone jack

Additionally, Sony also announced 11 new titles for the PlayStation VR2:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Crossfire: Sierra Squad The Light Brigade Cities VR – Enhanced Edition Cosmonious High Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Pistol Whip VR Zenith: The Last City After The Fall Tentacular

