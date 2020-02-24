If the MWC 2020 did not get cancelled, then it would be the first day of the event. Anyhow, many companies have still launched their devices today including Sony. Sony has launched some devices in an online event. One of the devices is the Sony Xperia 1 II. Dubbed Sony Xperia 1 II (reads Xperia One Mark Two) comes with the latest chipset, a revamped camera setup, and 5G support. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

Sony Xperia 1 II is Now Live-Let’s have a Look at the Specs

The smartphone has a 6.5” 4K HDR OLED panel with the now-familiar 21:9 cinematic ratio. The phone has come with triple camera setup at the back positioned on the left side. The resolutions are- 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sitting in the top bezel.

Moreover, the Xperia 1 II runs Android 10 out of the box. It comes with the Snapdragon 865 with the 5G modem that works on Sub 6 GHz networks.

Furthermore, it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 4,000 mAh with wireless charging support inside. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the right side of the phone.

Additionally, the phone has come with an app called Camera Pro that provides several features. It provides plenty of controls and colour management pre-sets for all kinds of setups.

The phone will be available in Black and Purple. The phone will go on sale from late Spring 2020. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the pricing detail yet.